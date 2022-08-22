Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,491 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.57% of Capital Bancorp worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBNK traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 20.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Further Reading

