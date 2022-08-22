Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 5.32% of Asure Software worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,147,000 after buying an additional 132,875 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in Asure Software by 1.4% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 370,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Asure Software

Asure Software Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 917,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,457.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASUR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,633. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.