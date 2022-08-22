Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Northeast Bank makes up about 2.1% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Northeast Bank by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northeast Bank by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Northeast Bank stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $43.27.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

