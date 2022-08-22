Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 23,230 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.07. 12,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,499. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

FLWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

