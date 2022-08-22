Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,990 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Stagwell worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Stagwell by 33.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Stagwell by 34.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of Stagwell stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $6.89. 4,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.05. Stagwell Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stagwell Company Profile

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

