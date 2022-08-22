Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 667 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure accounts for about 1.8% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.14% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 397,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 89,256 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 551,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 34.7% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 242,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 62,446 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 59,677 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.83. 245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $782.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

