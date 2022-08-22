Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Lifted by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,240,000 after buying an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.88. 7,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,303. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

