PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.48. The stock had a trading volume of 306,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,615,709. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

