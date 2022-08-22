PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PMT. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PMT stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 730,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,495. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.