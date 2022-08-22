Persistence (XPRT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00 Million

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $82.10 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,378.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00129683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00077924 BTC.

Persistence is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 147,073,443 coins and its circulating supply is 118,073,456 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone.

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

