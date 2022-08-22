Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Reduced by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.3% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $55,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52.3% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 195,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,664,053. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $274.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

