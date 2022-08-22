Phantasma Achieves Market Cap of $27.88 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $27.88 million and $276,126.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,222.24 or 0.99983686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00051154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00026547 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

