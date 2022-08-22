PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Trading Down 8.5%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.60. 79,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 308,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

PharmaCyte Biotech Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PharmaCyte Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the second quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in PharmaCyte Biotech by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 309,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in PharmaCyte Biotech by 4,434.7% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 662,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 647,731 shares during the period. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

