Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ PHVS traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,105. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $430.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of -0.79. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $27.50.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
