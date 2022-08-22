Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PHVS traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,105. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $430.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of -0.79. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth about $11,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

