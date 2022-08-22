Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) PT Raised to GBX 770 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PNXGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Investec cut Phoenix Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $730.00.

Phoenix Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS PNXGF remained flat at $7.80 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

