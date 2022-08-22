Pinduoduo (PDD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pinduoduo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $45.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

