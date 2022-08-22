Playkey Achieves Market Cap of $68,827.33 (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Playkey has a market cap of $68,827.33 and approximately $61,121.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PKT is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey.

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

