PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

PLDT Stock Performance

PLDT Increases Dividend

NYSE:PHI remained flat at $30.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. 553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.31. PLDT Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.81. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. PLDT’s payout ratio is 44.89%.

PLDT Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

