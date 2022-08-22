Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 3,000 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PLXS traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $95.23. The company had a trading volume of 104,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,904. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $99.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.80. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Plexus by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Plexus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,504,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Raymond James raised shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

