Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $19.21

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 186,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

