Polaris Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,300 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Williams Companies worth $62,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,162,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3,402.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 719,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 77,292 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.61. 38,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,812,650. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

