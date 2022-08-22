Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $20.57 Million Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 594,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $20,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCOM. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $8,237,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 191,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 95,487 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,051,798 shares in the company, valued at $63,790,399.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,051,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,790,399.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen bought 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $61,455.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,058.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,091 shares of company stock worth $4,390,279. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 1.5 %

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,142. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DCOM shares. Stephens downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.