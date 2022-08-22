Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of United Insurance worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 62,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. 1,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,860. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

