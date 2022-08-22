Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases 89,700 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.64% of Colony Bankcorp worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 352.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 103,841 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBAN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,581. The stock has a market cap of $258.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $19.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67.

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,143.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,970 shares of company stock worth $57,229. Company insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

