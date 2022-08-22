Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 5,600 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after buying an additional 1,149,669 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,964,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after buying an additional 359,528 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,189,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,473,000 after acquiring an additional 251,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Raymond James raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,151. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

