Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 66,500 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,500 shares during the period. Webster Financial comprises approximately 2.2% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Webster Financial worth $67,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,170,000 after purchasing an additional 326,552 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,329,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,705,000 after purchasing an additional 61,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 561.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,846 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

WBS stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.74. 2,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,084. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.