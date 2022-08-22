Polaris Capital Management LLC Takes $44.50 Million Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,269,288 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,501,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of NOV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in NOV by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NOV by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NOV Stock Down 2.8 %

NOV Announces Dividend

NYSE NOV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.41. 24,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.04 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.