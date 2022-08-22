Polaris Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,702,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,609,000. SLM accounts for about 1.6% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of SLM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SLM by 21.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in SLM by 7,237.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,203. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.19. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

