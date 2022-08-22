Polaris Capital Management LLC Trims Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,214,000 after buying an additional 38,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $3.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.70. 2,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,517. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

