Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.35% of Polaris worth $21,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 34,396 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,081,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,847,000 after buying an additional 151,348 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Polaris stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.50. 6,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,097. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.31. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.24 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 59.53%.

Several analysts have commented on PII shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

