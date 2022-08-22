Polkamarkets Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.60 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $445,458.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,096.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003733 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00128992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00032386 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00080746 BTC.

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,055,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

