Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($14.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Polymetal International Price Performance

POLY opened at GBX 228.76 ($2.76) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 201.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 322.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.68. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 92.02 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,539.17 ($18.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 1.50.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

