Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Trading Up 16.7%

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 127,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 159,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Portofino Resources Trading Up 16.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12.

About Portofino Resources

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 15 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

