PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $40,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.1% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 58,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,106,000 after purchasing an additional 206,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 24.7% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 356,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 70,540 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

NYSE:PPG traded down $3.13 on Monday, reaching $128.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,956. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.07. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

