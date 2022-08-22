Project TXA Price Reaches $0.56 (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $299,199.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00781574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.

