ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 178,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,455,758 shares.The stock last traded at $52.23 and had previously closed at $54.22.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.