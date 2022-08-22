ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,730,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 74,007,523 shares.The stock last traded at $10.24 and had previously closed at $9.37.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,189.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $135,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

