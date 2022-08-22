Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $367.33.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $351.23 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.80.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

