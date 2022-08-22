Pundi X NEM Hits 24 Hour Volume of $45.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $45.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

