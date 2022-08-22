Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PMM stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

