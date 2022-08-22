Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of PMM stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $8.90.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
