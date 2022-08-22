QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 14,705 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,379,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 821,966 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 166,002 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.08 on Monday, reaching $143.52. 69,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,252,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.36. The firm has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

