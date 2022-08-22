Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Holdings Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Quest Diagnostics worth $16,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,572,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,709,000 after purchasing an additional 64,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,397,000 after purchasing an additional 335,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DGX stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.62. 11,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,805. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,408 shares of company stock worth $40,110,029. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

