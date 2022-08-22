Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $140,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 70,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 86,080 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.47. 40,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,252,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $162.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.