Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 2,113,381 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 201.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113,381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.95% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $132,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,573,000 after acquiring an additional 748,684 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after acquiring an additional 758,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,522,000 after acquiring an additional 456,041 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,751,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,561,000 after acquiring an additional 229,708 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.50. 17,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,893. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.