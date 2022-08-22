Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 42,485 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,306,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,485 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $356,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

UNP stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,441. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

