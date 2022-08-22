RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised RCM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised RCM Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

RCM Technologies stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $179.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.97%. Equities research analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 92,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $2,411,081.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,025,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RCM Technologies news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 92,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $2,411,081.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,025,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,621 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 120,168 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,832,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

