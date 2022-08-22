RealTract Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (RET)

RealTract (RET) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, RealTract has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. RealTract has a market capitalization of $333,809.69 and $1,460.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealTract coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RealTract Profile

RealTract (CRYPTO:RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network.

Buying and Selling RealTract

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

