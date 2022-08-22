Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) in the last few weeks:

8/22/2022 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $176.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/4/2022 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – AmerisourceBergen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2022 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/20/2022 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – AmerisourceBergen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.06. 14,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.60. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

