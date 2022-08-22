Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BorgWarner (BWA)

BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2022 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – BorgWarner had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

8/4/2022 – BorgWarner was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/18/2022 – BorgWarner was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

7/15/2022 – BorgWarner was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/11/2022 – BorgWarner had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE BWA traded down $2.23 on Monday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 88,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,627. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $20,787,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

