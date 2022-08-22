Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) recently:

8/8/2022 – IDEXX Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $420.00.

8/5/2022 – IDEXX Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $582.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – IDEXX Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $603.00 to $573.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – IDEXX Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $500.00 to $490.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – IDEXX Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2022 – IDEXX Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – IDEXX Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2022 – IDEXX Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2022 – IDEXX Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $435.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $530.00.

7/12/2022 – IDEXX Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/11/2022 – IDEXX Laboratories is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2022 – IDEXX Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $575.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $15.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $358.40. The stock had a trading volume of 510,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,047. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $695.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.61. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

